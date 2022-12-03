ANC NWC and NEC to meet on Saturday over Phala Phala report

The party abandoned its special NEC meeting on Friday, citing a need for due processes to be followed.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) are set to meet on Saturday.

This is as the party attempts to urgently deal with the controversy surrounding its president - Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.

Ramaphosa failed to meet with officials ahead of the meeting, he also did not pitch for the physical sitting arranged to take place at Nasrec.

The meeting was abandoned abruptly with some arguing that discussions on Phala Phala needed Ramaphosa in the room.

Round one of the battle underway in the ANC has gone to the so-called CR forces – who are behind its embattled president – Ramaphosa.

A decision to not meet with officials nor have the Phala Phala report dealt with by the NEC ahead of the meeting meant it couldn’t go ahead until those basics steps had been taken.

The ANC adjourned the meeting, with officials having their own gathering on Friday night.

The party’s now moved the much-anticipated NEC forward - to Saturday and turned it into a virtual engagement, which has been viewed as another victory by those in Ramaphosa’s corner.

His detractors though have expressed anger at what they define as undermining of the organisation by its chief deployee to government.

The ANC has just this weekend to figure out a position as parliament is set to deliberate on the matter on Tuesday.