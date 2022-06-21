ANC NEC to decide on 19 Ekurhuleni quarantined votes from elective conference

The NEC will also have to give a stamp of approval on former ANC chairperson Baleka Mbete being appointed the convener of the women’s league ahead of its anticipated national conference.

JOHANNESBURG - It will now be up to the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to resolve the issue of Ekurhuleni’s 19 quarantined votes.

Eyewitness News understands the national working committee discussed these issues on Monday, with members failing to agree on the way forward on Ekurhuleni.

The region, which is the largest in Gauteng, had a violent conference last month with a dispute over the status of five branches, pertaining to the 19 votes being referred to a task team at the ANC’s Luthuli House.

It seems more branches were also affected by issues during the verification process.

Mzwandile Masina was announced the preliminary winner at last month’s Ekurhuleni conference, however, his chairmanship now hangs in the balance as the ANC turns to its NEC for answers.

A task team set to deal with the matter, led by Jeff Radebe and Derek Hannekom as well as the ANC’s top officials, also couldn’t agree on the way forward.

In the NWC on Monday, it’s understood that some members called for the conference to be re-run while others said the national structure must send this matter back to the ANC in Gauteng as regional issues are resolved by their provinces.

Information brought to the NWC also suggests that several other branches in Ekurhuleni were not verified properly.

This is part one of several proxy wars currently under way in the ANC as it prepares for its national conference.

Meanwhile, Mbete has been selected as the leader to help the women’s league get to its long-overdue conference, with a suggestion that two coordinators also be appointed.