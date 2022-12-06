ANC NEC rejection of Phala Phala report won't change plans - opposition parties

ANC acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile told the media following Monday’s special NEC meeting that the party would vote to oppose the establishment of the inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties say the African National Congress (ANC) NEC's decision to reject the Section 89 panel report won’t change their approach and vote for the establishment of an impeachment inquiry.

He addressed the media shortly before the party’s parliamentary caucus met where he communicated the decision to members.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have both called on the ANC MPs to vote in support of the establishment of an impeachment inquiry.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said that the marching order from the NEC to the caucus to reject the report would not change the party’s approach.

She said that they would proceed as planned in supporting the motion.

The party also had its request for a roll-call voting system rejected by Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

One NEC and caucus member who spoke to Eyewitness News said that the NEC was mostly in agreement with the position to reject the motion, this while some had publicly vowed to defy the party.

One MP and member of the caucus, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said that the president must stay.

"I’ve been very clear in my articulation why I would want him to stay for a second term. That I’ve not hidden," Kubayi said.

The ANC caucus and NEC met on Monday as the president filed his notice of motion to the Constitutional Court to have the Section 89 report reviewed and set aside.

In the application for review, Ramaphosa stated that the court should order that any steps taken by the National Assembly pursuant to the report were equally unlawful and invalid.

