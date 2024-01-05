ANC NEC happy with members serving in Ramaphosa's Cabinet - Mbalula

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said that the national executive committee (NEC) was satisfied with the performance of party members deployed to serve in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

This despite the Presidency’s refusal to disclose the performance reviews of ministers, fearing that they will be used for political point scoring by other organisations.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the party’s NEC meeting in Mpumalanga on Friday, Mbalula said load shedding and Transnet remained a challenge.

“We have had about 120 commitments we have made in our manifesto. Over 80 of those commitments have been made and others are being implemented as we progress.”