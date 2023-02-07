Maropene Ramokgopa remains mum on Ramaphosa office involvement

The recently sworn in MP said that her role was to serve as a link between the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters and its deployees in government.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the African National Congress’ (ANC) newest members of Parliament (MPs), Maropene Ramokgopa, would not be drawn on whether she was destined to join President Cyril Ramaphosa's office.

Ramokgopa was one of four party members - including Paul Mashatile, who was likely to become South Africa's next deputy president - who were sworn in at Parliament on Monday.

Ramaphosa is expected to reconfigure his cabinet in the coming days.

Ramokgopa said that the ANC no longer wanted to be surprised by the actions of its deployees to government.

“The ANC would be having a manifesto, or a State of the Nation Address, or discuss issues that are important for implementation as it relates to service delivery. However, the implementation and the performance of our own deployees would not necessarily be monitored if they are speaking to what the ANC has decided.”