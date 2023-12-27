Go

ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash

Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of women's rights.

Alice Mthembu, the wife of late Bheki Mthembu, passed away in a car accident in Empangeni, KZN, on 26 December 2023. Picture: ANC Musa Dladla Region/Facebook
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament, Alice Mthembu, has died in a car crash.

It's understood the crash happened in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Mthembu has been an MP since 2019 and has served on various parliamentary committees.

Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo: "As families gather to celebrate the joyous Christmas season, the loss of precious lives on our roads cast a dark shadow, causing unimaginable pain and grief for countless. Ms Mthembu's untimely passing yesterday serves as a tragic reminder of the alarming levels of accidents that continue to plague our roads, affecting many families."

