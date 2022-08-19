ANC makes arrangements to clear R86m debt in staff provident fund contributions

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority confirmed earlier in the week that the party owes R86 million in provident fund contributions for over 530 of its staff members.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party has made arrangements to clear its debt after it skipped out on paying employee provident funds.

The financial watchdog instructed the ANC to pay R10 million every month to clear its debt or face consequences.

While the ANC's financial situation remains dire, Mabe told journalists at Luthuli House on Thursday that the party had been in constant contact with the financial authority on a way forward.

"There are a number of options available, provided for by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and those are legislated. We really want to go on record with those because our treasurer-general has assured us that they are working on a plan and all the relevant parties affected by these developments have been briefed."