ANC looking into ways of improving racial diversity in its leadership - Mbalula

All the members in the ANC's top seven are black, with minimal representation of minority races within the 80 additional national executive committee (NEC) members.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that the party would look at ways to improve the racial mix of its leadership.

Mbalula said that the ANC was a non-racial party and its leadership makeup needed to reflect the country's population.

The secretary-general addressed the media at a briefing ahead of the party's 111th birthday celebrations on 8 January.

Mbalula said that the ANC could not afford to be seen as an African-only party.

He said that the current ANC leadership was a reflection of nominations from branches.

Mbalula said that the party did not have policies that legislated the racial makeup of leadership compared to its 50/50 gender-parity policy.

“The collective of the national executive committee will apply its mind and make recommendations. If we have to co-opt, we will co-opt. We are not an Africanist party - we are black in general and African in particular."

According to a 2019 report by the Pew Research Centre, black South Africans had a significantly favourable view of the ANC when compared to other races.

Meanwhile, one of the opposition parties, the Democratic Alliance (DA), was favoured by white South Africans.

