ANC KZN set to announce new premier - a woman - on Monday

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it will announce a new premier candidate for the province on Monday - following Sihle Zikalala's resignation.

In a statement last week the provincial party confirmed that Zikalala had made the request on Thursday to resign when its newly elected Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) met for the first time.

Zikalala said he was resigning because it was now time for fresh leadership to steer the province.

"We have arrived at that time to hand over to the next leadership to steer forward the struggle for the construction of a national democratic society, a society where there will be no racial nor gender discrimination, a society where we would have eliminated poverty and achieved economic integration," Zikalala said.

Three candidates - Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer - were submitted to the ANC at national level by the newly-elected PEC for consideration.

It will be a first for the province to have a female premier at the helm.