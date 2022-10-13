ANC KZN no longer opening criminal case against IFP speaker

The speaker - Michael Khumalo - angered the ANC in the province when he made remarks about allegations that he fired a member of the party from the municipality to hire a person of his choice.

DURBAN – The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal said it will no longer open a criminal case against the Inkatha Freedom Party speaker in the AbaQulusi Local Municipality after he publicly apologised.

He publicly said he had spoken to the municipal manager about this.

The ANC said instead it will await the ethics committee's report looking into alleged corruption, set to be tabled on Thursday.

The alleged corruption-riddled AbaQulusi Local Municipality has come under fire with corruption allegations levelled against its officials.

But the latest incident of Khumalo allegedly threatening someone's job has raised concerns about ethics in the municipality.

The ANC which was meant to take the legal route has now ditched its bid to open a case against Khumalo.

At the same time, the municipality will table a special ethics committee report looking into allegations of corruption by officials.

The ANC said it will carefully monitor the proceedings.