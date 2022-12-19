ANC KZN misses out on top positions at Nasrec 2

Ahead of the conference, they were confident that most of their provincial members would make the party's top seven.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) went home empty-handed as they missed out on the top seven positions at the party's 55th national conference dubbed Nasrec 2.

They put forward the former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, who is also a former KZN ANC chairperson as their presidential candidate.

But when ANC's head of elections Kgalema Motlanthe made the announcement at Nasrec on Monday morning, Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as the party's president beating Mkhize to it.

Ramaphosa received 2,476 votes while Mkhize garnered 1,897.

