ANC KZN instructs municipalities to not implement electricity tariff hike

This was one of the resolutions taken by the provincial executive committee during its recent meeting.

JOHANNESBURG- The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said it instructed all municipalities under its control not to implement the 18,65% electricity tariff hike.

This was one of the resolutions taken by the provincial executive committee (PEC) during its recent meeting.

READ: Eskom explores possibilities after Ramaphosa's call for tariff hike suspension

The party said Eskom must find other ways to raise its revenue.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said ANC-led municipalities will join civic organisations and other political parties in interdicting energy regulator Nersa’s decision to grant Eskom an 18.65% tariff hike for the 2023/24 financial year.

Mtolo said the PEC agrees with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s view that Eskom should suspend the implementation of the imminent increase.

READ: Plans to fix SA's energy struggles should have begun a decade ago, says expert

In addition, Mtolo said municipalities in KZN must find alternative sources of energy to deal with the issue of load shedding.

“While a conventional terminal hydro nuclear generation plant will take many years to install, an immediate solution to energy crisis would be to encourage the use of renewable energy sources.”

The Ethekwini Municipality is KZN’s only metropolitan city that announced plans to procure electricity from independent power producers who use renewable energy.