ANC happy with Nasrec as venue for national elective conference

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it is happy with Nasrec to host its upcoming national elective conference.

Over 6,000 people are expected to be at the centre for the conference, which will be held from 15 to 20 December.

Over the next few weeks, the ANC will be finalising the details ahead of their 55th national elective conference, which will be held in Nasrec, Joburg.

Mashatile said that the party’s national executive committee would be meeting this week to adopt the party’s organisational reports.

The reports will detail the political, financial and membership statuses of the party over the past five years.

Mashatile said the ANC’s electoral committee would also be presenting a report on the party’s election systems.

"We are confident that the system we have introduced is fraudproof because it gives you real data and real-time information."

Mashatile said that about 4,200 voting delegates were expected at the conference.