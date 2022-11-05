ANC Gert Sibande deputy chairperson shot dead in Mkhondo

Gert Sibande regional deputy chairperson Muzi Manyathi was shot dead in the Mkhondo Municipality on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been another fatal shooting involving a prominent ANC leader in the party’s Mpumalanga branches.

Gert Sibande regional deputy chairperson Muzi Manyathi was shot dead in the Mkhondo Municipality on Friday.

This comes just one week after ANC member Norman Ngwenya was killed in the Kanyamazane township last weekend.

The party says it’s not yet clear why ANC members are being targeted in the province – and the party is demanding justice by law enforcement.

"We demand justice for Cde Muzi Manyathi and with humility, we send our deepest heartfelt condolences to the Manyathi family. We want to send a strong message that our revolution cannot be derailed by cowards, senseless and barbaric people who are killing our members and leaders," said ANC provincial secretary in the province - Muzi Chirwa, in a statement.