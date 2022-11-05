ANC Gert Sibande deputy chair killing: Multiple shots, close range, unknown man

ANC's deputy chairperson of the Gert Sibande municipality - Muzi Manyathi was shot several times in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are now examining security footage after the ANC's deputy chairperson of the Gert Sibande municipality - Muzi Manyathi was shot several times in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga.

Manyathi was killed outside a fuel station on Friday night, and it is now known that he was shot multiple times at close range.

Security footage shows a man getting out of a Mercedes-Benz with a firearm.

The getaway car has since been found abandoned near a dam.

The shooting of the Manyathi comes just one week after the ANC's Norman Ngwenya was killed in similar circumstances in the KaNyamazane township.

Reports say that Manyathi had finished buying something at the petrol station kiosk and was faced with the shooter upon his exit.

Police reports say that paramedics declared Manyathi dead at the scene.

"It does appear to be a case of assassination...as the ANC in the Gert Sibande region, we are calling for calm and for restraint from the general membership of the congress movement," said the ANC's Gert Sibande regional chair Xolani Shozi.

As investigations continue, officials say it is still not clear as to why the ANC members are being targeted in the province.