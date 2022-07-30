ANC expected to reflect on failures and find solutions at policy conference

The governing party is on day two of its sixth national policy conference.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress delegates gathered at the Nasrec expo centre in Johannesburg are on Saturday expected to reflect on past failures on governance and transformation issues, and then come up with solutions.

The governing party is on day two of its sixth national policy conference.

Several senior leaders of the party described the gathering as key to devising strategies to regain popular support ahead of the 2024 national and provincial government elections.

The ANC's sixth national policy conference takes place at the party's most vulnerable state since the dawn of democracy according to its president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party has to make good on its promises to improve on governance at the national, provincial and local government levels to get back votes that it's been shedding since 1994.

According to its economic transformation head, Mmamoloko Kubayi, the party is under severe pressure to make realistic policy decisions so that it can implement promises it's made to society.

As part of Saturday's discussions, the governing party will look at policies on topics including governance, education, health, science and technology.

The ANC's head of policy Jeff Hadebe said the gathering is also expected reflect on the kind of membership it has in a bid to root out those who have contributed to its losses in popular support.