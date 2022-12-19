ANC elective conference: Papa Penny pleased with new leadership

EWN TV anchor Jane Dutton speaks to musical artist and ANC delegate Papa Penny at the party's 55th national elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Musical artist and African National Congress (ANC) delegate Papa Penny on Monday expressed pleasure with the party's new leader.

ANC elected its top seven leaders on the fourth day of its 55th elective conference dubbed Nasrec 2.

"I am happy as a delegate that we put up that leadership that can lead this country," he said speaking to EWN TV anchor Jane Dutton.