ANC Ekurhuleni's Dlabathi reiterates unhappiness with EFF coalition partnership

Jongizizwe Dlabathi said the EFF appears to be in competition with its own coalition partners, accusing the red berets of trying to govern the city in silos as they are in charge of all the key portfolios of the metro's mayoral committee.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) acting chairperson in Ekurhuleni, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, has reiterated his dissatisfaction with the coalition arrangement with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

In June, Dlabathi penned a letter to the party's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula saying the alliance with the red berets is detrimental to the ANC.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of a media briefing on Wednesday, Dlabathi said the EFF appears to be in competition with its own coalition partners.

Dlabathi said six months after the party formed an alliance with the EFF, there is still no framework to regulate and guide their coalition.

He said the EFF has been trying to govern the city in silos, as they are in charge of all the key portfolios of the metro's Mayoral Committee.

Dlabathi insisted the disputes between the two parties would turn the pact into a coalition of doom.

"We can’t be in a collaborative arrangement and we continue to be hostile to each other even at a local level. There is a manner in which we ought to engage each other."

He added that unless a change is made, service delivery would be affected by the disputes.