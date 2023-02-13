ANC condemns protest outside KZN Premier Dube-Ncube's house

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined ANC in KwaZulu-Natal to decry the alleged intimidation of the premier.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Monday condemned civil organisation Umsinsi Wokuzimilela for protesting outside the home of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Over the weekend a small group of people from the organisation marched to the home of Dube-Ncube in Hillcrest, west of Durban.

In videos that have since gone viral, the organisation wants to engage her on issues affecting poor communities in KZN.

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined the chorus of ANC leaders condemning the alleged intimidation of Dube-Ncube by the civil society group Umsinsi Wokuzimilela.

In a statement from The Presidency, Ramaphosa said that there are avenues available for people to air their grievances at elected officials without endangering them at their own homes.

The KZN provincial government said it will be launching an investigation into the incident.

Attempts by Eyewitness News to get comments from Umsinsi Wokuzimilele were successful.

The organisation is no stranger to controversy. In 2022, they led a group of flood victims to illegally occupy a hostel belonging to Transnet.