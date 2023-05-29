ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina left fuming over Mkhwebane bribe allegations

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina says she has no knowledge of alleged attempts to request money from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to influence her impeachment inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina says she has no knowledge of alleged attempts to request money from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to influence her impeachment inquiry.

In an interview with the SABC, Majodina has lashed out at journalists who have been reporting on the claims and has threatened to sue them.

It’s alleged that Majodina, chairperson of the impeachment inquiry Richard Dyantyi, and chairperson of Parliament’s police committee, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, are involved in the bribery plot.

The parliamentary inquiry testing Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is currently on hold over issues related to her legal representation.

While chairperson of the inquiry, Richard Dyantyi, says he won’t be distracted by Mkhwebane’s shenanigans, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina is fuming.

She referred Eyewitness News to her interview with the SABC.

"I know nothing about it. I can’t wait to be investigated. I have not been called by any police. I don’t even know when this thing has happened."

Majodina says this is not the first time she’s been accused of attempting to manipulate the outcome of the inquiry in which she plays no part.

"How do you bribe people who are on a fact-finding mission? So today, it’s me now that wants to end this case of Mkhwebane. I mean, how is that possible?

ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who appears to be at the centre of the allegations, is yet to comment.