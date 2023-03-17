ANC, Cape Coloured Congress happy but unsurprised by CoCT graft probe

Their statements followed suspended Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi's office raid by police on Wednesday due to fraud and corruption investigations against him.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) and the Cape Coloured Congress in the City of Cape Town said they were not surprised that corruption allegations within the city were being investigated but they were happy.

This followed fraud and corruption investigations against suspended Human Settlements Mayoral Committee (Mayco) member Malusi Booi.

His office was raided by the police on Wednesday, where laptops and other devices were confiscated.

Cape Coloured Congress councillor Fadiel Adams, who was very vocal about corruption allegations within the city's housing directorate, said he saw this coming.

"The city and council have been warned by us a year ago that commercial crimes was going to come and raid, that arrests were going to be effected. This has duly come to pass and it's not because we have a crystal ball, it's because evidence is there for all to see."

Meanwhile, ANC leader in council Banele Majingo said that the law needed to be allowed to take its course.

"We're happy about the raid because the most important part, for us, is that we need to get to the bottom of the investigation and then understand what happened and who else is involved without interference."

