ANC calls virtual NEC meeting after Section 89 committee findings on Phala Phala

Though the memorandum said the agenda and discussion points will be circulated later – several NEC members have told Eyewitness News they expect it to be a long and bruising sitting – which could see Ramaphosa offering to walk away from his job.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s acting Secretary General Paul Mashatile has called for a special virtual sitting of the national executive committee (NEC).

This follows news that Parliament’s independent panel looking into the Phala Phala farm saga has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer on impeachable offences.

The panel found Ramaphosa may have violated sections of the Constitution, and the law, and committed serious misconduct by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and private business.

Ramaphosa rose to the helm of the ANC on an anti-corruption ticket.

Whether or not Ramaphosa will resign is a question some in the ANC are asking about their president just weeks before the party holds its national elective conference.

The news from Parliament’s independent panel has been received as a major blow by some of his supporters who were pushing for him to be elected for a second term in office.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa's opponents want him to fall on his sword.

Eyewitness News understands several meetings involving members of Ramaphosa’s core ran well into the night with different scenarios on the way forward being on the agenda.

Some have said the outcome from the independent panel was not necessarily surprising and that they had been expecting it.

Others have already expressed concern that Ramaphosa seems ready to step down from his role questioning whether Thursday’s NEC meeting could stop the party leader from resigning.

The 7pm NEC meeting is likely to be long and bruising for the man dubbed the buffalo.