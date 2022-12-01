ANC at a crossroads over Ramaphosa's fate after Phala Phala findings

This includes possibly bringing in former president Kgalema Motlanthe to take over the reins.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learned that President Cyril Ramaphosa's inner circle has been exploring numerous scenarios to manage the crisis unfolding around him.

It follows Parliament's independent panel finding that there is prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated the country's Constitution, and anti-corruption laws and committed serious misconduct in his handling of a 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

This came as the African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) was preparing to hold a special meeting.

The structure - which is the party's highest decision-making body in between conferences has the power to recall presidents and has done so in the past with Ramaphosa's successors Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki.

Some insiders said Ramaphosa is ready to step down, while others have been pushing for him to consider taking the report on judicial review.

Just weeks to go before the ANC's 55th national elective conference, the governing party finds itself at a crossroads once more with the NEC expected to deliberate over the fate of its chief deployee to the government.

Eyewitness News understands Ramaphosa's supporters held a late-night meeting - which only wrapped up in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The meeting, it's understood, touched on considerations including taking the report on review, Ramaphosa possibly stepping down as head of state but remaining ANC president, and bringing in former president Motlanthe back as head of state.

Two insiders further told Eyewitness News Motlanthe is the ideal person to help stabilise the country.

When it comes to the ANC's upcoming national conference, Ramaphosa's supporters said they will cross that bridge when the time comes, noting he remains in the lead as far as nominations are concerned.

One insider concluded that whatever actions Ramaphosa takes, he must put the country ahead of his and the ANC's interests.