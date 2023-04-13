ANC & EFF must control their coalition to prevent internal disputes - analyst

This is on the back of the recent developments at the Joburg and Ekurhuleni council, where coalition partners have not been acting as a unit.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been suggestions that the African National Congress (ANC)-Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalitions in some Gauteng municipalities are not being adequately regulated to prevent internal disputes of the parties.

In the country's economic hub, the Patriotic Alliance has turned its back on executive mayor, Thapelo Amad, who it essentially voted into leadership.

While in Ekurhuleni, the ANC has failed to pitch to the swearing-in of the mayoral committee on two separate occasions.

Political analyst, Rebone Tau, said that the ANC and the EFF needed to consider controlling their coalition, saying that some parties had been acting in silos.

"It seems like these coalition talks are not guarded by any fundamental ideology."

He said that a regulated coalition would not have endorsed disgraced former Tshwane mayor, Murunwa Makwarela, neither would it have supported Amad for the Joburg mayoral position.

"Joburg is the economic hub of the country but it has a mayor who cannot even articulate himself. It is a bit worrying."

He said that the Patriotic Alliance was now pushing it's own agenda, which negatively affects the image of the coalition.