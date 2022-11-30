ANC, alliance partners vow to protest until Hani murder mastermind revealed The ANC, together with the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu marched to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Service Centre in Pretoria on Wednesday to demonstrate against the release of Janusz Walus on parole. African National Congress ANC

Cosatu

SACP

Chris Hani

Janusz Walus JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners say they will hold demonstrations until the mastermind behind the assassination of Chris Hani is revealed. The ANC, together with the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu marched to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Service Centre in Pretoria on Wednesday to demonstrate against the release of Janusz Walus on parole. Among the demands of the tripartite alliance is the call for an inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani. They say the release of Janusz Walu on parole has reduced their chances of finding the truth. ND pic.twitter.com/802UmsHlcY EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 30, 2022

They said that the release of the convicted murderer was a travesty of justice, claiming that he had not revealed the truth about who sent him to kill Hani almost 30 years ago.

The Constitutional Court has given the Department of Correctional Services until Thursday to release Walus on parole.

The apex court said that the convicted murderer had been an exemplary inmate who qualified for parole 15 years ago.

But ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane disagreed, saying that Walus still needed to share additional information about the murder of Hani.

"Walus was just the man who pulled the trigger but we want to know who killed Chris Hani."

The ANC and its alliance partners have repeated calls for an inquest into Hani's murder.