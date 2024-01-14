ANC 112: 'We are now enforcing strict immigration law', says Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the ruling party established the Border Management Authority (BMA) to curb unregulated entry into the country, and said even at its infancy stage, the BMA has made a positive impact at the country’s port of entries.

JOHANNESBURG - Ahead of the upcoming general elections, the African National Congress has taken a hard stance on illegal immigrants, with the party calling for strict border control.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the ruling party established the Border Management Authority (BMA) to curb unregulated entry into the country.

Ramaphosa delivered the ANC's January 8 statement on Saturday at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

He said even at its infancy stage, the BMA has made a positive impact at the country’s port of entries.

"We want to also focus more on cross-border security issues such as human trafficking, drug smuggling and illicit trade. We have continued with the initiative of border security, and we are now enforcing strict immigration law," said Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa stressed that the ANC’s 2024 election campaign is for an outright win and not a coalition government.

Several polls have showed the party slipping below 50% in this year’s elections for the first time since the turn of democracy.

Ramaphosa said the ANC will defy the polls.

He added that unlike the opposition parties, the ANC is not engaging in any coalition talks because they are prepared to win.

"Our added overarching priority is to work for a decisive ANC election victory so that it may obtain a clear mandate. Comrades, we are going to work for a clear victory," said Ramaphosa.

