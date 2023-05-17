'An imaginary trade of weapons': Mantashe on claims SA sold arms to Russia

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has labelled allegations that South Africa sold arms to Russia as 'an imaginary trade'.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has labelled allegations that South Africa sold arms to Russia as "an imaginary trade".

Mantashe on Wednesday afternoon addressed delegates on the second day of the energy conference, Enlit Africa, in Cape Town.

"Somebody asked me, 'what do you say about this?' I said no, you must just be careful because America one time issued a statement that there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and ran down Iraq... Iraq is still trying to recover from that destruction, but weapons of mass destruction were never discovered."

US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, last week claimed that arms and ammunition had left South Africa via the Lady R container ship in Simons Town in December.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that an independent inquiry to investigate the allegations would be established.

Mantashe said that it will be proven that South Africa never sold weapons to Russia.

"Russia is having a missile that is very fast, what is it called? It's a hypersonic missile. We're not in a position to sell them hypersonic missiles, they develop it themselves. The US can't defend the hypersonic missile, but the reality of the matter of an imaginary trade of weapons from here to Russia, is just imaginary."