'An absolute nightmare!': Roodepoort residents on unplanned power outages

Aside from load shedding, the West Rand area has had to deal with power outages that City Power says are due to substation failures and cable theft.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Roodepoort residents said they were under immense financial pressure because of the power cuts in the area.

For months, the West Rand area has had prolonged outages on top of load shedding, with City Power saying this is due to substation failures and cable theft.

The power utility visited the area on Thursday with officials and discovered illegal mining around a major substation.

In the past week, some residents in Honeydew and Radiokop complained that they did not have electricity for many days.

Some affected residents who spoke to Eyewitness News said daily tasks such as cooking or bathing are a challenge and that they wasted money on food that went off.

It’s been "an absolute nightmare" according to one resident.

“I'm a single mother with two kids. For the past two weeks we have basically had power for an hour or five minutes,” said another resident.

“We can’t work from home, it is an absolute nightmare,” said another, while one more resident said: “A power outage is now being pushed to an extent that is beyond us as humans to even accept.”

City Power said in the meantime it would be conducting an assessment to see if the substations in the area are still fit to operate.