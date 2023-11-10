AMCU says it can't claim responsibility for Gold One 'hostage situation'

Operations have been halted at the mine indefinitely, as tensions between labour unions AMCU and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) intensify.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour union the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said it could not claim responsibility for what police have called a hostage situation at the Gold One Modder East mine, which saw more than 500 workers stay underground for three days in October.

Operations have been halted at the mine indefinitely, as tensions between labour unions AMCU and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) intensify.

AMCU is seeking recognition as a union at the mine and for the closed shop agreement that has been signed to be set aside.

READ MORE:

The union said while it had given the mine notice that it would be protesting, plans to continue with the picket were cancelled following a court order interdicting the strike.

AMCU's general secretary Jeff Mphahlele: "This does not serve AMCU interests. We've got better ways to deal with the situation. We've got court and other avenues we can follow, not a strike. AMCU has never called for a strike. It was not our plan."