Alopecia Awareness Month: Gail Mabalane heartens women suffering hair loss

In an Instagram post, 'Rockville' actress Gail Mabalane shared her hair loss journey, and gave hope to other women suffering from alopecia.

JOHANNESBURG - If you are experiencing hair loss you are not alone.

This the reassurance from Rockville actor Gail Mabalane, as Alopecia Awareness Month is being marked in September. She's braving alopecia.

Alopecia is a condition where hair follicles are damaged by an autoimmune process. It can result in one's hair falling out.

In an Instagram post, Mabalane shared her hair loss journey, and gave hope to other women suffering from alopecia.

"My wish is for everyone who is experiencing hair loss is to know that you are not alone. I know that the experience comes with a ton of emotions. When we work through them, we come out stronger on the other side," said Mabalane.

The actress is not the only one to speak out about the disorder. Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that she had alopecia in 2018, and she has been open about her hair loss experience.

During her show, Smith stated that she was experiencing hair loss and that it was "terrifying at first".

“I was in the shower one day, and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands, and I was just like: ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’” she wondered.

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear,” added Smith.