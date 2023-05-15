Alleged Russia-SA arms deal: DA accuses SA of bootlicking Kremlin

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since denied his administration had a hand in the alleged illegal sale of ammunition to Russia.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said South Africa would be guilty of aiding and abetting the use of brutal force against Ukraine if claims that the country sold arms to Russia were true.

United States (US) ambassador Reuben Brigety made the damning accusations against the country last week, sparking fears of a diplomatic spat between South Africa and officials in US.

South Africa's ties to Russia again landed the country in hot water, with some political parties worried that the country was willing to breach international laws to appease the Kremlin.

President Cyril Ramaphosa denied his administration had a hand in the alleged illegal sale, while reaffirming that the country maintained a neutral position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

But DA member of Parliament Emma Powell called said South Africa should play open cards.

"South Africa simply cannot be complicit in a war of aggression that now risks undermining both our domestic priorities and international peace and security.

"The message to the president is now clear: come clean and shift course, or the United States will do so on your behalf."