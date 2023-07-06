Alleged July unrest instigator Mchunu tells court he tried to calm situation

Ngizwe Mchunu is facing criminal charges over comments he made at a press briefing during the July 2021 unrest, allegedly calling for former President Jacob Zuma’s release from prison.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against Ngizwe Mchunu, the former Ukhozi FM DJ accused of instigating the July unrest, has wrapped up for the day.

He’s accused of incitement to commit violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act.

His trial is currently underway in the Randburg Magistrates Court, where he took the stand on Thursday.

Mchunu on Thursday told the court that he only called the press briefing to try and bring calm to the situation.

Under cross-examination, though, public prosecutor Yusuf Baba put it to him that when asked by a journalist at the briefing about the violence and looting that was taking place, he didn’t call for an end to it but rather pleaded ignorance.

"You had an opportunity to say: 'People stop'. But instead, you say: 'I know nothing about it.'"

Mchunu has now wrapped up his evidence.

He is the defence’s only witness and he’s also now closed his case.

The matter’s been adjourned until 22 August for closing arguments.