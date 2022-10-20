Alleged illegal mining kingpins on police watch list since 2018, court hears

Six men appeared in court for what was meant to be a bail application on Wednesday. They are facing several charges including fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Precious Metals Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The magistrate’s court in Carletonville has heard how alleged illegal mining kingpins being tried have been on the police’s watch list since 2018.

Only one of the men, Dumisa Moyo, applied while the other five abandoned bail.

Moyo’s bail verdict was reserved on Wednesday and will be delivered next Thursday.

State advocate Tholoane Sekhonyana has opposed bail for Dumisa Moyo reminding the court of the testimony by a Home Affairs official who said Moyo obtained his South African ID fraudulently.

She has also divulged some elements of the State’s case.

"There was an infiltration by agents and the modus operandi has been infiltrated 2018 up until 2022, so they were thoroughly infiltrated."

Sekhonyana says there is video evidence linking Moyo and his co-accused to the crime.

The court also heard how before Moyo lost his passport, he would frequent Zimbabwe and spend up to a month in the country at a time.

This is despite his saying he has no family or business outside of South Africa.

According to Home Affairs Moyo, is an unknown person, making him a flight risk.