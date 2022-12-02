Allan Boesak weighs in on Walus

Boesak spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of a ceremony at the University of the Western Cape, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate.

CAPE TOWN - Anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak shares Limpho Hani's anger about the pending release on parole of her husband's killer.

"I am completely in agreement with Mrs Hani and I share her anger and I share her sadness," Boesak said to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of a University of the Western Cape ceremony where he was awarded an honorary doctorate.

Earlier this week, Janusz Walus was stabbed in prison, essentially delaying his release from a Pretoria prison.

READ: Dcs says Janusz Walus stable & responsive after prison stabbing

Boesak said the Walus parole matter should never have ended up in the courts.

"Now what goes in your mind that you say its okay, we will let you go and then to leave the door open for this man to return to Poland where fascist groups are planning some celebratory welcome for him, it's all wrong," said Boesak.

"It's all wrong it should have never happened. That's what you get with people like those in charge".

Meanwhile, former cabinet minister Trevor Manuel believed that the Constitutional Court judgment that paved the way for Walus’ release must be respected.

READ: Walus release delayed until he receives medical clearance

He said it’s a difficult issue, but part of what we have to accept is that the rule of law will govern all South Africans.