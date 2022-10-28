Al Jamah-ah confident Phalatse no-confidence motion will succeed

Phalatse is at risk of facing yet another motion of no confidence should the programming committee of the city approve it at Friday's meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - The Al Jamah-ah party in Johannesburg says it is confident that the motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse will be a success.

The motion was brought before the committee by the African National Congress (ANC) after Dada Morero was removed as mayor earlier this week.

The High Court ruled that he obtained the position unlawfully and reinstated Phalatse into office.

Al Jama-ah leader in Johannesburg, Thapelo Amad, said that Phalatse should rather look at resigning.

"If I was in her shoes, I would have resigned this morning because it is a futile exercise to wait for the motion to come."

He said that Phalatse should spare herself the heartbreak of being ousted again.

"Unless she wants to embarrass herself and shred her heart, our minority opposition block is also confident in the partner of our incoming coalition government."

Amad said that the opposition parties in council currently had more numbers than the multi-party coalition and was therefore confident that Phalatse had no chance of winning.