AKA will be afforded private provincial funeral on Saturday

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were shot dead by two unknown gunmen as they were leaving a restaurant in Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of multi-award-winning hip-hop artist AKA whose real name is Kiernan Forbes will be laid to rest in a private provincial funeral on Saturday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the bereaved family said the renowned rapper’s memorial service will take place on Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The 35-year-old artist - who was known to his throng of fans as SupaMega - was shot and killed in Durban at the weekend alongside his former manager and close friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

They were killed outside a restaurant on the popular nightlife strip on Florida Road on Friday night and their abrupt deaths have since sent shockwaves to the music industry and the nation at large.

Grieving fans across the continent continued to pay tribute to the iconic figure for his contribution to the music industry.

The death of Forbes – who raked in accolades as a songwriter, music producer and entrepreneur – has left the country reeling.

According to CCTV footage, AKA and Tibz had just walked out of a restaurant and were about to part ways when they were approached by two armed men who shot them at close range.

The rapper had only recently celebrated his 35th birthday while his newest album, mass country, was set to be released next week.

