AKA's family appeal for privacy, compassion

While the public has lost a beloved artist, the Forbes family has lost a son, father and brother.

DURBAN - Rapper AKA's family has thanked South Africa for the love and support shown by his fans.

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was shot dead in Durban last night.

A yet unnamed close associated of the musician was also killed. The pair were leaving a restaurant on popular Florida Road at about 10pm on Friday night.

The rapper's and the associate's bodies were covered with two table umbrellas in a pool of blood. Their bodies was only removed in the early hours of the morning.

The police told Eyewitness News that two gunmen opened fire as the duo was leaving Wish restaurant for their car. They were both declared dead at the scene.

On Saturday, the Forbes family spoke out about their son’s tragic death, saying he was more than a celebrity to them, but their son, as well as a father to daughter, Kairo, a brother, and friend to many.

[WATCH] The pathology services team is met with #Loadshedding as they arrive on the scene. They are here to remove the bodies of award winning musician Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (Aka) and his protector after they ambushed, shot and killed late last night. #Aka @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/YwaSZwjr5W ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2023

The hip-hop star was due to perform at YūGō nightclub in Durban on Friday night.

Earlier on Saturday, police confirmed the incident without naming the victims.

The KwaZulu-Natal arts and culture MEC, Amanda Bani-Mapena, expressed sadness following the brutal murder of the artist.

“[I have] learnt with shock and sadness of the fatal shooting of rapper Kiernan Forbes known as AKA, late on Friday evening in Durban's bustling Florida Road precinct,” she said.

Bani-Mapena added that she hoped law enforcement agencies would leave no stone unturned in apprehending the suspects linked to Forbes’ killing.

“We hope the law enforcement agencies will do their work in bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

Dennis Bloem, Congress of the People MP (Cope), called Forbes's death a "painful and huge loss to this country", adding that he was a victim of South Africa's "out of control crime".

He said the country's crime levels were the biggest threat to its stability.

African National Congress spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said the governing party was deeply saddened by his "untimely death".

"We are dismayed that such a bright star has been dimmed at its dawn," she said of AKA.

Police are investigating two counts of murder, and no arrests have been made at this stage.