AKA remembers Anele Tembe one year after her passing

Multi award-winning Hip Hop artist Kiernan Forbes popularly known as AKA took to social media on Monday morning to commemorate the passing of his late fiancé, Anele "Nellie" Tembe.

Tembe fell off the 10th floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town and passed away on 11 April last year.

The musician said he would never forget the day Tembe left the earth and prays for healing for himself and her family.

"I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life. 11/04/2021. Everyday I pray for the healing of your family and my family.