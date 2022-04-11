AKA remembers Anele Tembe one year after her passing
The musician said he would never forget the day Tembe left the earth and prays for healing for himself and her family.
Multi award-winning Hip Hop artist Kiernan Forbes popularly known as AKA took to social media on Monday morning to commemorate the passing of his late fiancé, Anele "Nellie" Tembe.
Tembe fell off the 10th floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town and passed away on 11 April last year.
"I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life. 11/04/2021. Everyday I pray for the healing of your family and my family.
Ill remember this day for the rest of my life. 11/04/2021. Everyday I pray for the healing of your family and my family. I hope one day we can all come together and pay our respects to you and your memory at the same place and at the same time. pic.twitter.com/EF9Cr1g98bAKA (@akaworldwide) April 11, 2022
The couple's relationship, which seemed healthy and beautiful online, was revealed as tumultuous shortly after Tembe died.
A year on, it seems tensions have not eased between the Tembe family and AKA.
While it is unclear who AKA referenced in his tribute post, a strained relationship between himself and the Tembe family has been noted in the past.
"I hope one day we can all come together and pay our respects to you and your memory at the same place and at the same time,'' shared the rapper.
He wrote a song for his former lover six months after she passed.
The song titled Tears Run Dry speaks about how the artist struggled to adjust to Tembe's absence: "First thing on my mind, when I wake, I cannot feel sunshine, cause you're not by my side...''
