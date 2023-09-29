Aiming to show sector's economic importance, Chikunga launches Transport Month

Under the theme ‘Siyakha, we are building’, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of the sector on the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has officially launched this year’s Transport Month, observed annually in October.

Chikunga, alongside her deputy, Lisa Mangcu, launched the annual campaign at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Friday afternoon.

The launch of the 2023 October Transport Month comes as the country’s rail logistics industry is facing several issues due to the instability of Transnet.

Cracks in the industry were also seen last month during the City of Cape Town’s disputes with the taxi umbrella bodies.

But Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said while there’ve been a number of mishaps over the past years, her department was making good progress in returning it to its former glory.

"Ours, today, is to highlight to you those areas in which we have managed to contribute towards South Africa’s socio-economic progress. The sector also contributes to economic development."

The transport industry was one of the sectors that were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.