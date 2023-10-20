Aid trucks waiting to cross from Egypt into Gaza are 'a lifeline' - Guterres

Cargo planes and trucks have been bringing aid to Rafah for days, but so far, none has been delivered to Gaza which has been under intense Israeli bombardment since the deadly October 7 attacks.

JOHANNESBURG - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said aid trucks waiting to cross from Egypt into Gaza are "a lifeline" that must move into the war-torn strip as soon as possible.

Guterres visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing with Gaza on Friday, to oversee preparations for the delivery of aid.

As thousands of people desperately wait for the much-needed supplies including water, food and medical supplies Gutteres said time is of the essence.

"So, these trucks are not just trucks they are a lifeline. They are the difference between life and death for so many people in Gaza, and to see them stuck here makes it very clear that we need to make them more to the other side of this wall."