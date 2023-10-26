AGOA Summit to reinforce SA's relationship with the US, says Patel

The Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum will see the gathering of government, business, labour and civil society eligible for the African Growth and Opportunity Act that ensures duty-free access to the US market.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade and Industry Minister Ibrahim Patel says next week’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Summit is an opportunity to highlight the importance of South Africa’s relationship with the United States.

He told journalists at a state of readiness media briefing on Thursday, that the 360 business participants have so far registered for the conference.

The event is set for the 2nd to the 4th of November at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Next week’s AGOA Summit affords an opportunity for South Africa and the continent to get more out of a relationship with the US.

Patel told journalists this is a significant partnership that goes beyond trade and investment.

Several trade ministers, buyers and importers from Africa and the US will gather seeking ways to make the most out of AGOA.

South Africa is looking to remain a part of AGOA and it also wants African industrialisation and beneficiation to be considered.

Around 71 firms from the continent, 71 buyers and investors from America and several representatives of congress will hold the trade talks in Johannesburg next week.