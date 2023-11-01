AGOA benefits extend beyond SA, says Cosatu

The trade union federation will join government and businesses in participating along with its African and US counterparts in the 20th annual AGOA Summit set to kick off in Johannesburg, on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour federation Cosatu (Congress of South African Trade Unions) has come out to say the benefits of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) extend far beyond South Africa.

Cosatu said the programme is important for the country and the region’s industrial development.

The trade union federation will join government and businesses in participating along with its African and US counterparts in the 20th annual AGOA Summit set to kick off in Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden has announced intentions to kick four African countries - Niger, Central African Republic, Uganda and Gabon - out of the programme.

Cosatu said AGOA remains instrumental for many sectors in South Africa, especially agriculture and manufacturing.

With just hours before the annual AGOA Summit kicks off, it's now obvious that jitters over South Africa’s continued participation are unfounded.

Cosatu said booting South Africa out of AGOA would have put more pressure on an already unmanageable migration crisis for the country.

Its president Zingiswa Losi also said the argument that South Africa no longer needed AGOA was simply not true.

"Our qualification cannot be that we are a developed nation, majority of our people are not where the middle class is."

Trade ministers from over 300 South African firms, and 71 others from Africa as well as buyers and importers from the US will gather at the Nasrec Expo Centre for talks on Thursday.