After grounding flights, cash-strapped Comair making plans to return to the air

JOHANNESBURG - Comair insists it's making plans to get back into the air as soon as possible after grounding its planes for the second time this year.

The airline announced on Tuesday night that it was grounding all Kulula and British Airways flights due to liquidity issues.

It first grounded its planes earlier this year due to safety concerns.

Angry passengers have taken to social media, saying there was a sale just a day before the latest announcement.

Comair claims the sale was suspended as soon as their liquidity situation became apparent, and passengers will be refunded or given another flight.

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said the company, like the rest of the industry, was facing a tough environment and they needed to resolve the liquidity situation.

“We are operating in an extremely tough environment. As a result, we have had a sort of liquidity crisis and we are working to be back in the air soon,” he said.

But Parmi Natesan, who is chief executive at the Institute of Directors of South Africa, said that there needed to be a strategy to regain trust.

“The financial stability that is required needs to be long-term so that this does not repeat itself,” he said.

The company said that it was talking to investors and others about finding a way forward.