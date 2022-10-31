After floods, DBE pleased with KZN's readiness for matric exams

Over 600 schools in the province were destroyed by floods in April. But the department assured residents that all was on track for the start of exams on Monday.

UMLAZI - Regardless of the floods disrupting education in KwaZulu-Natal, officials say they are ready for this year’s matric exams.

The Ogwini Comprehensive Technical High School is not part of those hit by the April floods.

But Umlazi, being the biggest community in the province, was affected.

When roads were destroyed, education became impossible.

But the Department of Basic Education said that it was pleased with the state of readiness.

The department’s deputy minister, Reginah Mhaule: "The province has done everything in its power to make sure that all learners go back to school and all learners are back at their original schools. Where maybe schools were damaged, mobile classrooms were provided, so we are happy."

Pupils at the school seemed to be in high spirits as they welcomed deputy minister, who wished them good luck.