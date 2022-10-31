After Ennerdale mass shooting, Mawela admits police shocked by recent attacks

Seven street vendors were killed at the weekend when gunmen opened fire on them in Ennerdale, South of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela says that violent assault is the most prevalent crime in Gauteng and even police have been shocked by the recent attacks.

The vendors, who were selling chicken feet, were targeted on Saturday night, while shootings are on the increase in Gauteng.

However, Mawela says that the police do take action immediately but the results only show later.

"We do arrest these people, even though it takes a little bit longer but at the end of the day, the net is gradually closing on all of them. Maybe in the near future, we'll be able to catch these youngsters."