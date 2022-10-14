Afrikaanse Taalmuseum says it's committed to transformation agenda

The museum has been in the spotlight recently after Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa ran into opposition over a proposal to remove the word "Afrikaans" from its name.

CAPE TOWN - The Afrikaanse Taalmuseum in the Western Cape said on Friday it was committed to an inclusive narrative about the monument and its history.

The museum has been in the spotlight recently after Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa ran into opposition over a proposal to remove the word "Afrikaans" from its name.

The museum's board and management briefed Parliament on its annual report on Friday and no mention was made of Mthethwa's controversial suggestion.

The board and management of the museum said it wanted to rectify misconceptions about the Afrikaans language and the symbolism of the monument on the slopes of the Paarl mountain.

Museum director Michael Jonas said before the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum received up to 80,000 visitors a year.

“We need to include the progress made since 1975, we know Afrikaans is a controversial language, with a lot of baggage, but that’s exactly part of a narrative to have an inclusive narrative that deals with the history of the institution and Afrikaans as a whole.”

Board member Logan Munsamy said the museum was committed to the transformation agenda.

“We responded appropriately by way of a media statement to correct the wrong thinking on the part of the Afrikaans conservative communities.”

The board said while there were many challenges that still needed to be overcome, it would assure lawmakers that it was making progress to dispel negative connotations about the Afrikaans language.