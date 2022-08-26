AfriForum grasping at straws in bid to link 'Shoot the boer' with violence - EFF

Johannesburg High Court Judge Edwin Molahlehi on Thursday dismissed the hate speech case AfriForum had brought against the EFF over its use of the song, finding the lobby group hadn’t been able to show that the party had contravened the Equality Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe said that AfriForum was clutching at straws by suggesting there was a link between the singing of Dubul’ ibhunu (Shoot the boer) and violence and farm murders.

Johannesburg High Court Judge Edwin Molahlehi on Thursday dismissed the hate speech case AfriForum had brought against the EFF over its use of the song, as well as of “Biza a ma’firebrigate” or “Call the fire brigade”, finding the lobby group hadn’t been able to show that the party had contravened the Equality Act.

AfriForum has already indicated its intention to appeal.

In the meantime, Maotwe has slammed AfriForum, labelling its members "stupid and fools" outside court following the ruling.

"They think that we are irrational beings who can’t think for themselves. During the difficult times of apartheid, our people never took arms to kill anymore. Our people were harassed by the police, apartheid police, throughout the entire apartheid, they never took a gun or killed anyone. Now why would we do that in a democratic society that we are trying to build? So, we are not stupid like that, we are not fools. They are the ones that are stupid and fools. They don’t know the law," Maotwe said.

