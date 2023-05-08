Africa’s Travel Indaba: SA tourism in the spotlight

The three-day affair is set to boost market access for businesses across the continent as they showcase their products to international and local buyers.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African tourism sector is thrust under the spotlight, again, on Monday as Africa's Travel Indaba kicks off in Durban.

This brings together a host of businesses to showcase the continent's economic potential.

Businesses are also hoping to use the gathering to rope in investors as the tourism sector continues to recover to pre-COVID levels.

#TravelIndaba23 | Tourism deputy minister Amos Mahlalela says govt is optimistic the industry will rebound to pre-pandemic levels, as part of the economic recovery plan. But he admits there are some bottlenecks to address incl infrastructure, safety, and policy. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/FI51x8pd96 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2023

Africa’s Travel Indaba is an iconic leisure trade show organised by SA Tourism.

The three-day affair is set to boost market access for businesses across the continent as they showcase their products to international and local buyers.

High-ranking tourism officials are expected to attend, including Minister Patricia de Lille.

Africa’s #TravelIndaba23 kicks off in a not-so-sunny city of Durban this morning with about 5000 delegates from 20 African states expected to showcase the continent’s business potential in the tourism sector. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/0EKui2BMCr ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2023

De Lille will be joined by at least 5,000 delegates from at least 20 African states.

Delegates are also expected to make the most of what the City of Durban has on offer with vibrant spice markets, the authentic Zulu culture and a vibrant nightlife boosting the local economy.

Tourism remains a key contributor to economic recovery in KwaZulu-Natal with the sector contributing almost 10% to the province’s GDP before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province hopes to top this figure as it recovers.