Africa Day belongs to Africa, not just SA, says Thabo Mbeki Foundation

CAPE TOWN - The Thabo Mbeki Foundation said that Africa Day should never be seen as just South Africa’s day.

Its patron’s annual Africa Day lecture moves out of South Africa for the first time in its 13-year history.

Chair of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, said they'll also honour the late icon, Miriam Makeba, who spent more than a decade living in the West African country.