Advocates Dali Mpofu, Zandile Mshololo to represent Thabo Bester

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has moved to bolster his legal representation.

His State lawyer on Wednesday told the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court that he would be assisted by advocate Zandile Mshololo.

Mshololo is representing one of the accused in the high profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial that has been protracted.

Morever, Bester rose and told the court that he would also use the services of advocate Dali Mphofu for his prison escape case.

“I feel that there is quite a few things I want them to deal with,” he said.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in May 2022 after faking his death.

The main accomplice who is believed to have aided and abetted his escape is Nandipha Magudumana - who is a celebrity medical doctor.

Appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Magudumana was treated by paramedics after she allegedly collapsed on her way to court.

Magudumana, Bester and 10 others face charges of fraud, corruption, aiding and abetting a prisoner escape and tampering with a corpse.

It came to the fore that the body that was supposedly Bester's was that of Katlego Bereng - the man whose charred remains were found in the prison cell of Facebook rapist Bester.